Gardner D. Keenan
Cleona - Gardner D. Keenan, 49, of Cleona died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of Elizabeth A. Moschetto Keenan with whom he would have celebrated 12 years of marriage this October.
Born in Greensburg, PA on November 28, 1969, he was the son of Rebecca Gardner Zelko of Greensburg and the late Ronald Keenan. He was a chef and the former owner of the Baggy Knee Restuarant in Greensburg.
Gardner was a graduate of Greensburg-Salem High School and the Culinary Institute of Pittsburgh. He was an animal lover, enjoyed cooking and socializing.
Surviving in additition to his wife and mother is a brother Brenden Keenan of Washington State.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville with inurnment at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to help defray funeral expenses and may be sent to 127 W. Chestnut Street, Cleona, PA 17042 in his memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019