Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gardner Keenan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gardner D. Keenan


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gardner D. Keenan Obituary
Gardner D. Keenan

Cleona - Gardner D. Keenan, 49, of Cleona died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of Elizabeth A. Moschetto Keenan with whom he would have celebrated 12 years of marriage this October.

Born in Greensburg, PA on November 28, 1969, he was the son of Rebecca Gardner Zelko of Greensburg and the late Ronald Keenan. He was a chef and the former owner of the Baggy Knee Restuarant in Greensburg.

Gardner was a graduate of Greensburg-Salem High School and the Culinary Institute of Pittsburgh. He was an animal lover, enjoyed cooking and socializing.

Surviving in additition to his wife and mother is a brother Brenden Keenan of Washington State.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville with inurnment at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to help defray funeral expenses and may be sent to 127 W. Chestnut Street, Cleona, PA 17042 in his memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gardner's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now