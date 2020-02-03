Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garfield G. Reichert Jr.

Garfield G. Reichert Jr. Obituary
Garfield G. Reichert, Jr.

Jonestown - Garfield G. Reichert, Jr., 82, of Jonestown, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.

Born on June 20, 1937 in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Garfield and Bertha Zimmerman Reichert.

He was an Air Force veteran.

Garfield worked for Guilford Mills, Pine Grove and most recently Weaber Sawmill in Mt. Wilson

He was a graduate of Pine Grove High School.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Marion I. Scholl Reichert; two brothers, Milton Reichert and Ralph Reichert.

Surviving are three sons, Kevin Sr. and wife Tammy Reichert of Jonestown, DeeJay and wife Doris Reichert, Darrel and wife Holly Reichert, both of Lebanon; a daughter, Debra Pentowski of Lebanon; 5 grandchildren, Brooke and husband Steve George, Kevin Reichert, Jr, Zachery Reichert, Amanda and husband Jesse Voshell, Daniel and wife Lisa Mack; 7 great grandchildren; a brother, Dale and wife Ann Reichert of Pine Grove, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from the H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Church of the Brethren, Pine Grove.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. Jude's Childrens Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory.

You may send condolences online at

www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
