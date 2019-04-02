|
|
Garrett Seth Wine
Newmanstown - Garrett Seth Wine, infant son of Phillip S. and Justine L. Gehman Wine of Newmanstown was stillborn on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Also surviving are five siblings, Anton P., Gregory D., Davis F., Aiden S., and Douglas O. Wine; paternal grandparents, Stanley and Esther Boll Wine and maternal grandparents, Aaron and Rachel Snader Gehman.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Miners Village Mennonite Cemetery, Cornwall. The Buch Funeral Home, Lititz in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019