Garry L. YingstLebanon - Garry L. Yingst, 70, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.Born in Lebanon on February 26, 1950, he was the son of Fern Frantz Yingst of Annville, and the late Alfred W. Yingst. Garry graduated from Hershey High School, and went on to work for Bethlehem Steel. He enjoyed watching sports, fishing, and shooting guns at the range.Surviving in addition to his mother is a son Shawn A. Yingst, daughter Christy L. Yingst, brother Tracy L. Yingst, and good friends Cheryl Givler and Heather Givler. He was preceded in death by a son Jason W. Yingst.A viewing will be held on Friday, September 11th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Burial will take place in Grand View Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.