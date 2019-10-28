Services
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Interment
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
View Map
N. Londonderry Twp. - Garry R. Long, 75, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Born March 22, 1944 in Hershey, he was a son of the late John and Iva Long, widower of Nancy M. (Uhrich) Long since August 2018 after 54 years of marriage, and also preceded in death by his brother Martin J. Long.

Retired supervisor from Brunner Island Steam Electric Station, Garry had also worked for Milton Hershey and the Hershey Trolley Works. He was U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and member of Brownstone Lodge #666 F. & A.M. and the Zembo Shrine.

Surviving are his children Michelle R. Speece, fiancée of David L. Hunt of Pittsburgh, Jarrod E. Long of San Francisco, California, David E. Long, PhD, husband of Christina J. Wright, PhD of Salt Lick, Kentucky, and Ryan C., husband of Jennifer M. Long of Annville; grandsons Zachary M. Speece, Graham E. Speece, and Evan C. Long.

A masonic and memorial service will be held 4:00 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra preceded by a visitation from 3:00 PM. Interment, with military honors, will be held 1:30 PM Friday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
