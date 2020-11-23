Gary Amos



On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Gary Amos, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 60.



Gary was born on March 20th, 1960 in Chicago, IL to Brian and Jean Amos. On October 18, 1980, he married his best friend Terri (Ward) Amos. They raised two sons, Nathaniel and Nicholas Amos, and one daughter, Stephanie (Amos) Haggerty.



Gary loved his wife and family dearly and would do anything for them. He and Terri recently celebrated 40 years of loving marriage. He also was a man of many talents and had a passion for motorcycles. He was always tinkering on his bikes in his shed. He was known for his great stories, jokes, cool tattoos, and strong and loving spirit.



Gary was preceded in death by his father, Brian, and his mother, Jean. He is survived by his wife Terri, his three children, Nathaniel, Nicholas, and Stephanie, his brothers Jeffrey, Nathan and Michael, sisters Janine and Beverly, grandchildren Mariah, Irelyn, Zayden and Clyde, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Flowers and cards may be sent to 1 Dogwood Lane, Cleona, PA 17042.









