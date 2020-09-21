1/
Gary H. Boyer
Gary H. Boyer

Myerstown -

Gary H. Boyer, 73, of Myerstown, passed away at his home surround by his family. He was the husband of Nancy Boyer. They had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June.

He was born in Mt. Zion on June 25, 1947. He graduated from ELCO High School with the class of 1965. Gary went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a lifelong farmer. Gary worked for Plasterer Equipment Company, Lebanon as a mechanic from 1965 to 1990, then went on to work at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery as a mechanic from 1990 to 2014.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother Dorothy; sons Mark, Steven and his wife Melissa, David and Adam and his wife Kelsey; four grandchildren; two brothers and four sisters.

Memorial services will be at the convenience of the family.








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
