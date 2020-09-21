Gary H. BoyerMyerstown -Gary H. Boyer, 73, of Myerstown, passed away at his home surround by his family. He was the husband of Nancy Boyer. They had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June.He was born in Mt. Zion on June 25, 1947. He graduated from ELCO High School with the class of 1965. Gary went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a lifelong farmer. Gary worked for Plasterer Equipment Company, Lebanon as a mechanic from 1965 to 1990, then went on to work at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery as a mechanic from 1990 to 2014.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother Dorothy; sons Mark, Steven and his wife Melissa, David and Adam and his wife Kelsey; four grandchildren; two brothers and four sisters.Memorial services will be at the convenience of the family.