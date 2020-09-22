Gary J. Brubaker, 67, of Cleona died Sunday, September 20, 2020 in ManorCare Health Services, Lebanon. He was the husband of Debora A. Simpson Brubaker with whom he would have celebrated 28 years of marriage this Saturday.Born in Lebanon on April 8, 1953, he was the son of the late Jay and Alma Yordy Brubaker. He was employed as an acoustical ceiling installer for Iron Valley Ceilings.Gary was a 1971 graduate of Palmyra High School, a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and served on various church committees. He was a member and past president of the Annville-Cleona Kiwanis Club, a PIAA basketball official, and volunteered with Lebanon County Christian Ministries serving Free Noon Meals.Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter Lesley R. Brubaker of Lebanon, two sons Joshua D. Brubaker of Jonestown, Alexander J. Brubaker of Philadelphia, two grandchildren Trenton and Ava, three sisters Nancy, wife of Karl Bordner of Palmyra, Barbara Fernsler of Hershey, and Alice, wife of Dale Kreider of Lawn. He was preceded in death by a sister Marian Thurman.A viewing will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery.Contributions may be made to the Lebanon County Christian Ministries, 250 S. 7TH Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Immanuel United Methodist Church, 29 E. Maple Street, Cleona, PA 17042 or the Annville-Cleona Kiwanis Club, C/O Don Smith, 104 W. Penn Avenue, Cleona, PA 17042 in his memory.