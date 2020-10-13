Gayle Ann Parana
Gayle Ann Parana (Koza), formerly of Kane, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Bridges of Bent Creek home in Mechanicsburg, PA. Born February 25, 1940, Gayle was born to the late John William Koza and Olga Gabriel Koza Savoia. On August 16, 1958, she married Edward James Parana.
Gayle worked at the Sears, Roebuck and Catalog Store in Kane starting at the age of 18. She progressed from clerical to sales, taking several years off to raise her family, until she re-joined Sears eventually owning and operating the store as a franchise. In the early 1990's, she sold the business and retired, giving her time to play her beloved game of golf. Gayle bowled for many decades, often holding the league's high average and high game for the women. In addition, she won several golf club championships at the Kane Country Club.
She was a member of St. Callistus Church, Kane Country Club, and Kane Elks Club. Gayle and Ed loved playing golf, walking, traveling south during the winter, loved their family and friends and their hometown Kane.
Gayle is survived by two daughters, Debra (David) Trask, and Janet Ewing; a son, Eric Parana; eleven grandchildren, Andrew, Austin and Peter Trask, Lydia and Naomi Ewing, Ella (Raj Kumar), Evan, Alan, Ian, Michael and Max Parana; 2 great-grandchildren, Leena and Priya Kumar; her sister, Carol Koza Folino Jacot.
She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Edward Parana, a beloved stepfather, Louis "Gee Gee" Savoia, and a son-in-law, Douglas Ewing.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24 at 11 AM at St. Callistus Church, 342 Chase Street, Kane, PA 16735 with Father Bill O'Brien officiating. There will be no viewing. A closed casket visitation will take place in the gathering place from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
or Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011. The family wishes to thank The Bridges of Bent Creek and Grane Hospice for their wonderful care. Condolences and memories may be share at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
.