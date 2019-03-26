|
|
Geary S. "Babe" Butsko
S. Londonderry Twp., Lebanon County - Geary S. "Babe" Butsko, 66, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Born June 7, 1952 in Hershey, he was a son of Caroline V. (Bonat) Butsko and the late Stephen Butsko. He retired as a foreman from J.D. Eckman, Inc., Atglen and was the widower of Melanie E. (Adams) Butsko since July 2007.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by children Christopher Butsko (Megan), Beth Butsko, Amanda Coleman (Caleb), Samantha Koch (Josh), and Scott Butsko; siblings Cheryl Geib (Dale), Darla Pronio, and Alan Butsko; and nine grandchildren.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019