Elizabethtown - Gene O. Light, 92, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, passed away on January 7, 2020 in the Masonic Healthcare Center. He was born November 30, 1927 in Palmyra, PA, son of the late Rey K. and Esther (Blouch) Light.
He was a graduate of Palmyra High School, class of 1945. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Marine Corp during World War II and the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a life member of the American Legion Post #72.
He was in the garage business with his father and brother, (Doc Lights Inc.) until 1982. He then worked for Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Co. retiring in 1994. Gene was interested in cars, motorcycles and airplanes, receiving his pilot's license at the age of 41; he also loved dancing with Fran.
Mr. Light was Past Master of Brownstone Lodge #666 F&AM, a past officer in Consistory, serving as Sovereign Prince, Harrisburg Council Princes of Jerusalem. He was coroneted a 33rd Degree Mason in Boston on September 3, 2002. He was a past officer in all the York Right Bodies and is a member of the Knight York Cross of Honor.
He was a member of the Congregation of Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, where he served as an usher and a member of the Altar Guild.
Gene is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances (Ebersole) Light and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, brothers, Paul and Oline and a sister Ruth.
A Masonic service will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 10AM in the Sell Chapel of the Masonic Village. The family will begin receiving guests at 9AM. Private inurnment will be in the Gravel Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to either: Masonic Village Hospice or Masonic Village Tree of Life, 1 Masonic Drive Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., of Hershey, is handling the cremation arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020