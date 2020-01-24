Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
2 North 8th St
Lebanon, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
2 North 8th St
Lebanon, PA
George A. Smith Obituary
George A. Smith

Lebanon - George A. Smith "Smitty", 86, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Rosemarie (Stefonich) Smith. They celebrated 64 years of marriage on August 13th.

George was born on May 27, 1933 in Lebanon at the site of what is now Franz's Tavern. He was a son of the late George S. Smith and Marguerite (Light) Smith-Miller. George was a United States Army veteran. He worked in commercial construction for 43 years, also for the Cornwall Lebanon School District for 8 years, and South Hills Park for 18 years. George was a member of St. Mary's Church and the American Legion in Richland. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, going to the Hollywood Casino, and following Philadelphia sports teams. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Rosemarie Felty, wife of Terry, David M. Smith, Beth Basehore, wife of John, Christopher Smith, and Stephanie Smith; six grandchildren, Brandon Bernard, husband of Sherrie, Matthew Basehore, husband of Julie, Tyler Basehore, husband of Kayla, Zacharie Smith, husband of Abby, Daulton Smith, and Jordyn Smith; 2 great grandchildren, Brandon Bernard, II, and Emma Bernard; two sisters, Ann Brucker, wife of Edward, and Joyce Pauley, wife of Danny; a brother, Wayne Smith.

He was preceded in death by a son, Gregory A. Smith; a grandson, Nathan Basehore; four brothers, Harold, Donald, Henry, and Dave; two sisters, Hilda Rittle and Lucille Smith.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 29th at St. Mary's Church, 2 North 8th St., Lebanon. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Viewing hours will be held prior to Mass from 9-10 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to the , 855 Tuck St., Suite 2, Lebanon, PA 17042. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
