George C. "Sonny" Rhoad, Jr.Lebanon, PA - George C. "Sonny" Rhoad, Jr., 81, Lebanon, passed away on Sunday May 31, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Kathryn L. Roeting Rhoad with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage. He was born in Lebanon on December 13, 1938 a son of the late George C. Rhoad, Sr. and the late Anna M. Stahl Rhoad. He had been employed by the Lebanon Screw Company and the Good Samaritan Hospital. In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter: Debra Rhoad, Lebanon. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.