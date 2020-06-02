George C. "Sonny" Rhoad Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George C. "Sonny" Rhoad, Jr.

Lebanon, PA - George C. "Sonny" Rhoad, Jr., 81, Lebanon, passed away on Sunday May 31, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Kathryn L. Roeting Rhoad with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage. He was born in Lebanon on December 13, 1938 a son of the late George C. Rhoad, Sr. and the late Anna M. Stahl Rhoad. He had been employed by the Lebanon Screw Company and the Good Samaritan Hospital. In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter: Debra Rhoad, Lebanon. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved