George ClarkLebanon - George Clark, 82, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Vesta (Lehman) Smith-Clark, with whom he celebrated 23 years in marriage.George was born in Milltown, NJ on August 2, 1938 to the late George V. and Johanna (Zimiski) Clark. He was a retired electrician for the union in NJ. He was a US Army Veteran. George was a member of The Jersey Gun Club in Slate Run, PA and American Legion, Milltown, NJ. He was a sports fan, he played baseball from 10 years old until 69 years old. He enjoyed going to minor league baseball games, following the Lancaster Barnstormers, watching Penn State Nittany Lions and was an avid Washington Redskins fan, watching, and listening to old country music, and riding motorcycle. He was a horseshoe champion, soccer champion, and was on a NASCAR pit crew. He rebuilt a 39 Ford and 55 Chevy. He and his wife, enjoyed trains, especially steam engines. They have been on 55 trains and were members of the Strasburg Railroad. He loved going to the cabin and watching wildlife, as well as sitting on his front porch watching farmers and the deer at his house.Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Cheryl and her husband Larry Parker, of West Creek, NJ, Karen Feeney of Ortley Beach, NJ, Pastor Lowell "Skip" Smith, Jr. and his wife DeeDee of West Newton, PA, Kyja and her husband Bruce Truax of Palmyra, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and the mother of his children, Diane Clark of Rahway, NJ. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Haefner.A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 6PM-8PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 8470 Cranbury S. River Road, Jamesburg, NJ 08831.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pine Creek Preservation Association, PO Box 11 Waterville, PA 17776 or Friends of the RR, PO Box 125, Strasburg, PA 17579.