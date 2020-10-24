1/
George D. Schlappig Jr.
George D. Schlappig, Jr.

George D. Schlappig, Jr., 60, died on October 1, 2020 in Aristacare at Meadow Springs in Plymouth Meeting, PA after a long illness. Born in Lebanon, PA, George was a 1978 graduate of Hershey High School. He enjoyed playing basketball, football, and baseball and outsmarting his math teachers while in school. He is survived by his daughter, Sara Ralph (Matthew) of Broomall, PA as well as his two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Verdie M. (Shifflett) Schlappig, his father, George D. Schlappig, Sr., and his step-mother, Janice M. Schlappig. A life-long Philadelphia Eagles fan, he was thrilled to hear the news of his granddaughter being born right after the Super Bowl. George had a good sense of humor, loved dogs, and found great joy in seeing his grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3 pm online via www.georgeschlappig.com.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Memorial service
03:00 PM
online via www.georgeschlappig.com
