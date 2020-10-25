George H. Early
Palmyra - George H. Early, 90, of Palmyra passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Born July 1, 1930 in Lebanon, he was a son of the late George and Irene E. (Jones) Early.
He retired from Lebanon Steel Foundry, was a U. S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and life member of Weavertown Field and Stream, Palmyra Sportsmen's Association, Palmyra Fire Company and the NRA.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years Marilyn J. (Heffelfinger) Early; sons Mark, husband of Pamela Early, Marty Early and John, husband of Kathleen Early; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra. Masks are required. Private funeral and interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Palmyra Sportsmen's Association, 410 Sportsman Road, Annville, PA 17003.
