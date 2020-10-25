1/
George H. Early
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George H. Early

Palmyra - George H. Early, 90, of Palmyra passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Born July 1, 1930 in Lebanon, he was a son of the late George and Irene E. (Jones) Early.

He retired from Lebanon Steel Foundry, was a U. S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and life member of Weavertown Field and Stream, Palmyra Sportsmen's Association, Palmyra Fire Company and the NRA.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years Marilyn J. (Heffelfinger) Early; sons Mark, husband of Pamela Early, Marty Early and John, husband of Kathleen Early; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra. Masks are required. Private funeral and interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Palmyra Sportsmen's Association, 410 Sportsman Road, Annville, PA 17003.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved