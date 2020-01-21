Services
George J. Pitt, Jr.

Lebanon - George J. Pitt, Jr., 86, of Lebanon, PA, passed away January 14, 2020. He was the husband of the late Suzanne (Doremus) Pitt. He was a son of the late Lena and George Pitt, Sr.

He is survived by four children: Georgette Daub, Judie Cocking (Roger), Randy Pitt (Jenny) and Duane Pitt (Tina); two step-children: Scott Stratton (Jen) and Linda Stratton; nine grandchildren and three step- grandchildren.

George was also preceded in death by his grandson Tye James Boehler.

To share online condolences and find more information, please visit www.centralpacremation.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
