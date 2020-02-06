|
George K. Angstadt
Newmanstown - George K. Angstadt, 83, went home to Jesus on February 4, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife, Nancy and family. George loved his family, never taking for granted his blessings. He was married for 32 years to the love of his life, Nancy (Kahl, Lebo). He was a father to daughters Georgina (John) Canceliere Jr, Kim (Gary) Keener, Robin (Lee) Lutz, Candace (Mike) Ebling, sons Kevin and John Lebo. He was grandpa to 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He was also brother to Richard (Julie), Sue (Guy) Bruno, and sister in law Zedra Angstadt.
George was born September 13, 1936 to George and Thelma Angstadt in Reading. He worked for many years in the garment industry. He worshiped at Calvary Chapel in Lebanon.
George was a man with a sensitive soul, never afraid to show his emotions, his love. Oh those tears of joy so often seen by family.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 4 pm at Living Stones Christian Church, 229 E. Main St., Newmanstown, PA, officiated by Thom Keller pastor of Calvary Chapel in Lebanon. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020