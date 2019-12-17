|
George K. Shaak Sr.
Lebanon - George K. Shaak Sr, 84, of Lebanon, passed away in WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born in Lebanon on March 28, 1935, a son of the late Irvin John and Elizabeth Sophia (Haverling) Shaak. George was the husband of the late Julianna Shaak who passed away July 8, 2018. Mr. Shaak was a self-employed cabinet maker with Crestwood Cabinet Company. He was a member of the Goodwill Fire Company and their bowling league. He enjoyed watching dirt track races and was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams, especially the Boston Red Sox. Surviving are his children: George K. Jr., husband of Susan Shaak; Brenda L., wife of David Marco; Brian T. Shaak; Patricia S., wife of Robert Tilley; Teresa M. Shaak, wife of Barry Bugg, all of Lebanon; thirteen grandchildren; twenty three great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; brothers: Irvin, Robert, Richard Shaak; sisters: Barb Lyter; Janet Fink and Kay Morgan. George was predeceased by a brother James Shaak. All services are private and at the convenience of the family. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019