George M. Hartnett
Milton, FL - George M. Hartnett, 87, of Milton, Fl passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School in Lebanon, PA and joined the U.S. Navy. After service, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jane Moore, and went on to receive an electronics degree from Temple University in Philadelphia. His work in the defense industry took the pair across the United States and a tour in Japan before setting for many years in California. He retired in Florida and maintained his passion for his family, especially his grandchildren of whom he always remained proud.
George was preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria Lynn, his sister Marilyn Wise, and his parents, George B. Hartnett and Grace Helen Phillips. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, daughter Julie Ann Wineinger, and son James Patrick Hartnett. He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Zachary M. Brannon, Dustin Wineinger, Ashby M. Wilcox, 1Lt James W. Hartnett, Victoria A. Jones, Ryan P. Hartnett, and Daniel J. Hartnett. Great-grandchildren include: Callenn Brannon, Cayden Wineinger, Mason Wilcox, Liam Wilcox, and Gabriel Jones.
Services were held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Milton, Florida on Saturday, June 22nd. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Lebanon, Pa at a later date.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 30, 2019