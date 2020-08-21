George M. Horn, Jr.Lebanon - George "Gidge" M. Horn Jr. died Monday, August 17 at age 86 during a recovery from a fall and surgery. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Horn, to whom he was married for 58 years, his children Louise, Stephen, Andrew, Gregory, George III, his brothers Ron and John, sisters Gertrude (Dolly) and Anita, and 12 grandchildren: Drew, Zack, Josh, Will, Rebecca, Makayla, Luke, Chase, Emma, Catherine, Elizabeth and Kyle. He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret, father George, sister Theresa, and brothers Mike and Martin.Born February 27, 1934 in the East End of Lebanon on 6th Avenue, Gidge graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School in 1952 where he played baseball and basketball. He spent most of his life in Lebanon, except for his years in the Navy on his beloved USS Intrepid (CVA-11) where he rose to the rank of Radar Man 3rd Class and at La Salle College from where he graduated with a degree in accounting. He never wanted to live anywhere else or be anyone else. His life focused on his family and the Lebanon community. He coached youth sports, volunteered for church activities at St. Gertrude's/Cecilia's, participated in the LHS Athletic Booster Club for over 40 years (serving refreshments at athletic events even through this past year), attended almost every Lebanon School Board meeting for decades, and, most importantly, almost never missed an activity in which his children participated. He served as president of the LHS Booster Club and was inducted into the Lebanon Cedar Athletic Hall of fame as the first recipient of the Cedar Spirit Award for his "tireless support of the youth of the Lebanon School District." He also could be found at every funeral of everyone he even remotely knew.He worked most of his life in Mechanicsburg for the GAO and the Navy and in retirement worked as tip staff in the court. He was a lifelong fan of Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Phillies, and in his later years he enjoyed horse racing as a spectator and occasional bettor. He was known for his affable nature and his interest in others. He never sought accolades but was always proud of the achievements of his children and grandchildren and almost equally proud of the accomplishments of anyone he knew. He was humble and honorable, and would take the jobs no one wanted such as picking up trash at his church festival for 50 years. He seemed to know everyone and could tell stories for hours. In the words of many, he was one of a kind.The funeral will be held Tuesday, August 25th in St. Cecilia's with a viewing from 10 -11 am and services starting at 11 am. Seating will be limited and those not able to attend can view the funeral on a live stream; check for details on the Thompson Funeral Home website the day before the funeral. Please wear masks and practice social distancing at all events. A celebration dinner of Gidge's life will take place on the one year anniversary of his death. All will be invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to St. Cecilia's Church (120 East Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046-3998) the Lebanon Cedar Foundation (Lebanon School District, Attn. Cedar Foundation, Mary Harrell, 1000 S. 8th St., Lebanon, PA 17042) and Lebanon High School Booster Club (Lebanon High School, Attn Athletic Booster Club, Sam Elias, Lebanon, PA 17042).