George Perini Yocklovich
Cornwall - George Perini Yocklovich, 91, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center Hospice. He was the husband of Betty Lou (Witman)Yocklovich. Born in Cornwall on May 8, 1928, George was a son of the late John and Ada (Perini) Yocklovich. He was a faithful member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Cornwall and served during the Korean War in the United States Marine Corps, where he was proud to be a member of the Chosin Few. He loved hunting, Notre Dame Football and the Lebanon Catholic Girls Basketball team.
In addition to his wife, George is survived by two children - Jill Boger and George J. Yocklovich; three grandchildren - Amanda Hansell, Ethan Yocklovich, and Chevelle Houser; four great grandchildren - Christian, Cameron, Callie and Xander; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Yocklovich, and a sister, Nancy Kleinfelter.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th Street, Lebanon. Interment with full military honors will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center Hospice, 1700 South Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042 . Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019