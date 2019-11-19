|
George Peters Jr.
George P. Peters Jr. has passed away on Nov. 14 2019 battling heart disease and unknown to us all, cancer. He died peacefully in his home in his wife's care. He was 84 years old, born on August 30, 1935.
He was a graduate of Lebanon High and played on the football team, nicknamed "OZARK."
He was a military police officer in the Army. His occupation was Bricklayer/ Stone Mason.
He is the son of late George P. Peters and Ruth Frazier. He is the brother to late sister Dorothy Stout, also late sister Mary Penny Packer. Survived by sister Joanne Martin. Also surviving is his wife Lisa M. Peters, his son George P. Peters III, and his wife Sheila, daughter Lisa R. Peters, daughter Kelly A. Peters and her husband Timothy Peters and their two daughters Tara R. Peters and Kelsey M. Peters.
George was an avid and skilled shooter of metallic silhouettes, and trap and skeet. He enjoyed riding Harley's, building campfires throughout the winter, oh the stories…. And enjoying the company of his feline companions.
He shall be deeply missed by family and his feline friends. Until we meet again Georgie, my best friend, my love, my life….
He is to be cremated with no services held at this time.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019