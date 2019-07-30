|
George R. Moyer
Easton - George R. Moyer, 84, formerly of Easton, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of the late Elaine (Barone) Moyer.
Born in Lebanon on March 5, 1935, he was the son of the late Ralph Moyer, Sr. and Beryl (Bordner) Moyer. George graduated from Lebanon High School and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science from Lebanon Valley College. He worked for Ashland Specialty Chemical Company as a Chemist. George was a past governor of the Lion's Club in PA from '94 to '95. He enjoyed fishing and traveling, was a big supporter of Lebanon Valley College and was a Yankee's fan.
Surviving is a sister Dawn L. Greenawalt, wife of Charles of Jonestown, brother Ralph R. Moyer, Jr. of Greenville, SC, a special niece Mindee K. Conway, wife of Justin of York, a special nephew Michael R. Umberger, husband of Julie of Texas, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Doris L. Kirk.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2 at 12:30 p.m. at Life Connection Church, 1384 Park Drive, Palmyra, PA 17078. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Grand View Memorial Park, 500 N. Weber Street, Lebanon, PA 17042.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's memory to the Easton Lion's Club c/o of Sec. Robert Walker, 2764 Queen Street, Easton, PA 18045.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 30, 2019