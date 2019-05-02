Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
George Richard Miller


George Richard Miller Obituary
George Richard Miller

Lebanon - George Richard Miller,78 of Lebanon passed away in Manor Care, Reading on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born in Lebanon on July 16, 1940, a son of the late George B. Miller and Florence A. Strawbridge Boltz. Mr. Miller had been employed by Bethlehem Steel, FedEx Freight and First Aid and Safety Patrol. He was a former member of the Friendship Fire Company and various other organizations. He enjoyed Bowling and Darts. Surviving is his son: Kenneth, husband of Jamie Miller, Lebanon; granddaughters: Kirstin; Kari; Victoria and Skylar; great grandchildren: Rowan and Annora; several nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his sister and brothers. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Rohland Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 2, 2019
