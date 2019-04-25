Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Fox


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George W. Fox Obituary
George W. Fox

Lebanon - George W. Fox, 78, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home.

Born in Lebanon on March 14, 1941, he was the son of the late Charles Fox, Sr. and Agnes Minnich Fox. George worked for the Lebanon Paper Box Co. for 33 years, and retired from the Pacific Coast Feather Co. He was a member of the Annville Church of the Brethren.

Surviving are sisters Mildred Koch of Virginia, Marian Goss of Lebanon and Judith Fox of Lebanon, brothers Richard Fox, Raymond Fox and Joseph Fox, all of Lebanon, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a twin brother John Fox, brother Charles Fox, Jr., and a sister Elizabeth Arndt.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Gravel Hill Cemetery.

If you wish to make a donation in George's memory, please send to Annville Church of the Brethren, 495 E. Maple Street, Annville, PA 17003, or WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now