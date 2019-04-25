|
George W. Fox
Lebanon - George W. Fox, 78, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home.
Born in Lebanon on March 14, 1941, he was the son of the late Charles Fox, Sr. and Agnes Minnich Fox. George worked for the Lebanon Paper Box Co. for 33 years, and retired from the Pacific Coast Feather Co. He was a member of the Annville Church of the Brethren.
Surviving are sisters Mildred Koch of Virginia, Marian Goss of Lebanon and Judith Fox of Lebanon, brothers Richard Fox, Raymond Fox and Joseph Fox, all of Lebanon, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a twin brother John Fox, brother Charles Fox, Jr., and a sister Elizabeth Arndt.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Gravel Hill Cemetery.
If you wish to make a donation in George's memory, please send to Annville Church of the Brethren, 495 E. Maple Street, Annville, PA 17003, or WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019