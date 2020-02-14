Services
More Obituaries for George Paine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Paine Sr.

George W. Paine Sr. Obituary
George W. Paine Sr.

Lebanon - George W. Paine Sr, 78, passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020 in Lebanon PA. George was the husband of 51 years to Gloria Paine. He was born in Lebanon June 28, 1941, the son of the late George F. and Catherine Miller Paine. He served in the United States Air Force and worked for PRL Industries. George enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time at deer camp. He survived by his wife Gloria, son George W. (Mouse) Paine Jr, daughter Melody Wolfe (wife of Richard), stepson Michael Gill & grandsons Rich and Matt. A graveside service, with honors, will be held Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 11:00a at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name can be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center Hospice Bldg. 1 Lebanon PA 17042. rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
