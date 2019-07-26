|
George W. Wenrich
Jersey Shore - George W. Wenrich, 57, of Jersey Shore, PA, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport, PA surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was the husband of Jill (Trostle) Wenrich, to whom he was married to for 37 years.
Born in Lebanon on September 7, 1961, he was the son of the late George Wenrich and Cordelia (Swanger) Wenrich of Lancaster. George graduated in 1979 from Lebanon High School, and was employed by Hershey Foods for 20 years. George was a member of St. Mark's UCC in Lebanon. He was a music instructor for the marching band and indoor drumline for the Central Dauphin School District, a music adjudicator for tournament of bands and tournament indoor association, as well as a music facilitator for Music in the Parks.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his children Chad Eric Wenrich of Lebanon, Christa W. Ribera, wife of Jonathon P. of Hershey; grandchildren Dekiah Joyce Stape and Liam Alexander Wenrich; sisters Wendy Zearfoss, wife of David of Lancaster, Tammy Dechert, wife of Doug of Jonestown, brother-in-law Donald J. Trostle, husband of Nancy of Lebanon; Father and Mother-in-law Harold J. and Nancy C. Trostle of Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Grand View Memorial Park.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 26, 2019