Georgia "Ann" Charles
Lancaster - On December 16, 2019, Georgia "Ann" Charles left this life to be with her Lord. She passed away peacefully after a 5-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Ann grew up in Georgia, and was an accomplished athlete during her teenage years. During her family's brief stay in Mt. Gretna, she would meet the love of her life, and future husband, Dr. George D. Charles. She graduated from Skidmore College with a degree in Physical Education in 1954. She married her husband in 1955.
Ann's priority always was to support her husband, raise her children and provide volunteer assistance to the Lebanon community. During her early years in Lebanon, she became a devoted "swim mom" and cheerleader for her children. Ann worked as an office manager at her husband's dental practice and also as a Physical Education teacher in the Lebanon School District. She spent countless hours volunteering at her church (Church of the Good Shepherd) and at the Lebanon County Christian Ministries, Hospice of Lebanon County and Lebanon County Meals on Wheels. She was well known for her beautiful crewel embroidery pictures that won prizes at the Lebanon Fair. She would often sell her artwork to raise money for the charities she supported. Ann was also known for her obsession about the Philadelphia Phillies…one that would take her to many games, training camps and endless hours watching and listening to games, even those that were broadcast from the west coast after midnight!
Ann is survived by three children, Brad (husband of Barb), Mike (husband of Kelly) and Bonnie (wife of Victor Fissella). Ann was especially proud of her grandchildren, Nathan, Dana, Jordan, Ryan, Tre, Carolyn, Andre and Jack. "Regular Grammie" was a fixture at her grandchildren's choral concerts, swim meets, plays and other activities. Her grandchildren fondly remember: "She was always there for us." One of the joys of Ann's last years was her ability to welcome three great-grandchildren into the family. Curtis is 6, Eleanor is 1 and Hattie is 6 months old.
A celebration of life service will be conducted on February 8, 2020 at 3pm at the United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd located in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, Ann requested that donations be made in her memory to Lebanon County Christian Ministries or the Lebanon United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019