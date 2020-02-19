|
|
Georgia M. Firestone
Lebanon - Georgia M. Firestone, 80, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Manor Care. She was born on Monday, September 25, 1939 to the late William Spangler and Ruth Spangler nee Siegfried in Hershey. She enjoyed reading and was active in the Lebanon Wesleyan Church. Surviving are children Timothy S. Spangler and spouse Tracey, Joseph Dubs and spouse Annie, Lori Shindel; grandchildren Timothy Spangler II, Trisha Steiner, Christina Shindel, Devon Shindel, Matthew Dubs, Ashley Dietz; great grandchildren Rain Spangler, Timothy Spangler, III, Elleena Spangler, Andrew Steiner, Kyle Steiner, Annabella Steiner, Alex Shindel; great great grandchild Snow Sides; brothers Gene Spangler, Dale Spangler; sisters June Hoover, Nancy Dillard. She was preceded in death by son Chuck Armpriester; brother William Spangler. Viewing will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Wesleyan Church, 3rd & Walnut Streets, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020