Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Firestone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia M. Firestone


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia M. Firestone Obituary
Georgia M. Firestone

Lebanon - Georgia M. Firestone, 80, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Manor Care. She was born on Monday, September 25, 1939 to the late William Spangler and Ruth Spangler nee Siegfried in Hershey. She enjoyed reading and was active in the Lebanon Wesleyan Church. Surviving are children Timothy S. Spangler and spouse Tracey, Joseph Dubs and spouse Annie, Lori Shindel; grandchildren Timothy Spangler II, Trisha Steiner, Christina Shindel, Devon Shindel, Matthew Dubs, Ashley Dietz; great grandchildren Rain Spangler, Timothy Spangler, III, Elleena Spangler, Andrew Steiner, Kyle Steiner, Annabella Steiner, Alex Shindel; great great grandchild Snow Sides; brothers Gene Spangler, Dale Spangler; sisters June Hoover, Nancy Dillard. She was preceded in death by son Chuck Armpriester; brother William Spangler. Viewing will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Wesleyan Church, 3rd & Walnut Streets, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -