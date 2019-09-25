|
|
Gerald B. "Gerry" Putt
Lebanon - Gerald B. "Gerry" Putt, 80, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Nancy Ann (Nagle) Putt.
Born in Lebanon on July 31, 1939, Gerry was a son of the late Charles and Marion (Dunmoyer) Putt. He was a 1957 graduate of Lebanon High School. Gerry was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Cleona. He enjoyed watching the Eagles and Penn State football.
In addition to his wife, Gerry is survived by seven children - Michael Putt, husband of Diane, Lisa Pastal, Stephen Putt, husband of Sherrie, Tammy Zimmerman, wife of Dwayne, Thomas Sherwood, Tracy Sherwood, and Barbara Cotton; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, a brother, Jeffrey Putt, husband of Sue; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sheila Erdman.
A viewing will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th Street, Lebanon, followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's name may be made to the , 855 Tuck Street, Suite 2, Lebanon, PA 17042. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019