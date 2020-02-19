Services
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Palm Lutheran Church
11 W. Cherry St.
Palmyra, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald D. Wilson


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald D. Wilson Obituary
Gerald D. Wilson

Palmyra - Gerald D. Wilson, 91, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, February 17, 2020 with family by his side. He was born July 30, 1928 in Kearney, Nebraska to the late Col. Denver W. and Grace (Hirsch) Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol (Morehouse) Wilson.

Jerry is a graduate from North Platte High School in Nebraska. He joined the Army at age 17 and served in Korea, where he learned to love hot, black coffee. He returned home and attended American University in Washington D.C. on the GI Bill. He became an elementary school teacher and spent the majority of his career teaching either fourth or fifth grade at Annville Cleona Elementary School in Annville, PA where he retired in 1992.

While he was a teacher he served as the county president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He also helped developed and ran the Lebanon County Bikeathon. This successful fundraiser ran for many years and benefitted people with disabilities in Lebanon County. Jerry was a faithful Christian who volunteered his time and loved sports, most importantly he was a beloved husband, father, pappy, brother and friend.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Denver H. Wilson and wife Patti Ann Cooke Wilson of Pamyra, Rena Wilson-Fox and husband Randy C. Fox of Hershey; grandchildren, Megann R. Wilson, Denver W. Wilson, Alanna Grace Fox, Chani L. Wilson, Sean P. Wilson, Ethan N. Fox; great granddaughter, Brianna R. Wilson; siblings, Glenda Wilson Kirker of Loveland, CO. and James H. Wilson, PhD of San Clemente CA. He is predeceased by a brother Col. Jack D. Wilson from Huntsville, AL.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11AM at the Palm Lutheran Church, 11 W. Cherry St., Palmyra, PA 17078. A time of visitation will take place Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-7PM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -