Gerald D. Wilson
Palmyra - Gerald D. Wilson, 91, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, February 17, 2020 with family by his side. He was born July 30, 1928 in Kearney, Nebraska to the late Col. Denver W. and Grace (Hirsch) Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol (Morehouse) Wilson.
Jerry is a graduate from North Platte High School in Nebraska. He joined the Army at age 17 and served in Korea, where he learned to love hot, black coffee. He returned home and attended American University in Washington D.C. on the GI Bill. He became an elementary school teacher and spent the majority of his career teaching either fourth or fifth grade at Annville Cleona Elementary School in Annville, PA where he retired in 1992.
While he was a teacher he served as the county president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He also helped developed and ran the Lebanon County Bikeathon. This successful fundraiser ran for many years and benefitted people with disabilities in Lebanon County. Jerry was a faithful Christian who volunteered his time and loved sports, most importantly he was a beloved husband, father, pappy, brother and friend.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Denver H. Wilson and wife Patti Ann Cooke Wilson of Pamyra, Rena Wilson-Fox and husband Randy C. Fox of Hershey; grandchildren, Megann R. Wilson, Denver W. Wilson, Alanna Grace Fox, Chani L. Wilson, Sean P. Wilson, Ethan N. Fox; great granddaughter, Brianna R. Wilson; siblings, Glenda Wilson Kirker of Loveland, CO. and James H. Wilson, PhD of San Clemente CA. He is predeceased by a brother Col. Jack D. Wilson from Huntsville, AL.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11AM at the Palm Lutheran Church, 11 W. Cherry St., Palmyra, PA 17078. A time of visitation will take place Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-7PM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020