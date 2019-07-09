|
|
Gerald L. "Jerry" Achey
Palmyra - Gerald L. "Jerry" Achey, Sr., 80, of Palmyra, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, October 12, 1938 to the late Henry J. Achey and Olive M. Achey nee Shanaman in Myerstown. He enjoyed his family, Nascar, Cadillacs and country music, especially Elvis Presley. Jerry was a member of the Campbelltown Fire Company. Surviving are wife Margaret E. Achey nee Heisey; children Carolyn Achey, Corine Koser, Christine spouse of Ronald Kreider, Gerald Achey, Jr., Anthony spouse of Caryn Achey; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Viewing will be on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to , 855 Tuck Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 9, 2019