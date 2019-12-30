Services
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
Gerald P. Marcocci

Gerald P. Marcocci Obituary
Gerald P. Marcocci

Hershey - Gerald P. Marcocci, 85, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Born July 3, 1934 in Hershey, he was a son of the late Paul and Mary G. (Cupillari) Marcocci and preceded in death by a grandson Derek Walborn.

Retired from the Hershey Post Office, he later served as Deputy Sheriff for Dauphin County. Gerald was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years Carol M. (Landis) Marcocci; daughters Kendall L. Marcocci, wife of Ren Beatty of Hershey, Jamie M. Marcocci Luise, wife of Anthony Luise of Raleigh, North Carolina, Lory A. Marcocci Walborn, wife of Dennis Walborn of Hershey, and Teresa K. Marcocci of Malden, Massachusetts; brother Carl A. Marcocci of Hershey; sister Mary H. Curtin of Hershey; and grandchildren Evan and Connor Beatty, Coyle Hartquist, Quinne and Carissa Walborn, and Carlo and Sabina Repetto.

A Celebration of Life will be held 6:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra. Private interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Londonderry Village, Good Samaritan Fund, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078 or Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
