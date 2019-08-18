|
Gerald V. "Jerry" Funk
Mount Joy - Gerald V. "Jerry" Funk, 78, of Mount Joy and formerly of Palmyra, entered into rest on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Monday, April 7, 1941 in Hummelstown, he was the son of the late Harvey A. and Anna E. (Yingst) Funk. He was married to Roselyn G. (Grove) Funk on May 1, 1976.
Jerry retired from H.B. Reese Candy Company where he worked as a mechanic for over 25 years. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed many sports activities as a member of Palmyra Sportsman's Association. He had a large variety of interests throughout his lifetime including drag/speed racing, bowling and target shooting. In his younger years, he played on the football team at "Old Hummelstown High" and was there to help his parents with their business, Funk's Sunoco, in Hummeltown.
He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He especially loved his Lord and reading the Bible.
In addition to his wife of over 43 years, he is survived by two daughters: Tonya L. Elder, of Mount Joy and Candace L. Flory, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are six grandchildren; a sister, Marjorie Johnson, married to Jess, of Mechanicsburg; a niece, Misty Schively, married to Todd, of Camp Hill and a nephew, Ryan Johnston, married to Erin, of Front Royal, VA as well as several great nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078, 717-838-9211. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gerald's honor to the American Parkinson Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019