Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Geraldine A. Bowers Brown Obituary
Geraldine A. Bowers Brown

Maytown - Geraldine A. Bowers Brown, 83, formerly of Palmyra passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.

Born March 11, 1936 in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Reinhart) Schauer. She was the widow of Edward W. Bowers, Jr. and Ernest A. Brown, Sr. and was preceded in death by a sister Jackie Martzel.

She was a Nurse's Aide for local nursing homes.

Surviving are her children Deborah A., wife of Gene Lengle, Thomas E. Bowers, Jeffrey D. Bowers, Cynthia D., wife of Don Hess, Barbara J. Meglio, Kathryn L., wife of Allen King, Stephanie E., wife of Brian Bashore and Stephen J. Bowers; brother Donnie Schauer; sister Janet Barlett; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 11:00AM Monday, March 25, 2019 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra preceded by a viewing from 10:00 AM. Interment in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
