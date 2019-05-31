|
Geraldine E. Peterman
Palmyra - Geraldine E. Peterman, 87, of Palmyra passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Born December 9, 1931 in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Nora (Dissinger) Hartman.
She worked as a Food Sampler Demonstrator, was known to her friends as Jeri and her family as Ted, and enjoyed bowling, bicycling, walking, knitting, and gardening.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years Robert L. Peterman; daughter Karen Irwin; sister June Ceresini; and grandchildren Kelly, Matthew, and Kathleen Irwin.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, June 3, 2019 at Grand View Memorial Park, 500 North Weber Street, Annville.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 31, 2019