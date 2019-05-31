Services
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Grand View Memorial Park
500 North Weber Street
Annville, PA
Geraldine E. Peterman


Geraldine E. Peterman Obituary
Geraldine E. Peterman

Palmyra - Geraldine E. Peterman, 87, of Palmyra passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Born December 9, 1931 in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Nora (Dissinger) Hartman.

She worked as a Food Sampler Demonstrator, was known to her friends as Jeri and her family as Ted, and enjoyed bowling, bicycling, walking, knitting, and gardening.

Surviving are her husband of 67 years Robert L. Peterman; daughter Karen Irwin; sister June Ceresini; and grandchildren Kelly, Matthew, and Kathleen Irwin.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, June 3, 2019 at Grand View Memorial Park, 500 North Weber Street, Annville.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 31, 2019
