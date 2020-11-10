1/1
Geraldine J. Bohr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine J. Bohr

Lebanon - Geraldine J. Bohr, 94, Lebanon, passed away on Monday November 9, 2020 in Spang Crest Manor. She was the wife of the late Rufus E. Bohr. Geraldine was born in Green Point on July 14, 1926 a daughter of the late Harvey and Martha Binkley Mease. She was retired from the H. B. Reese Candy Co. with 35 years of service and she was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She is survived by daughters: Lois wife of Thomas Padilione, Rosanne wife of Carl Lutz, Donna Lutz, Deborah Lutz; 5 granddaughters; 3 grandsons; 9 great grandchildren; siblings: Harrison and wife Linda Mease, Anna Kreiser, Allen Mease, Linda wife of Richard Doster, Louise wife of Dennis Levan, Thomas and wife Linda Mease as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings: Ray Mease, Luella Jones, Charles Mease, Edwin Mease, Elvin Mease and Freddie Mease. Private services and interment will be in the National Cemetery at Ft. Indiantown Gap. Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church 1800 Oak St., Lebanon, PA 17042 or to Friends of the Union Canal Tunnel Park 924 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved