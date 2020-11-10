Geraldine J. BohrLebanon - Geraldine J. Bohr, 94, Lebanon, passed away on Monday November 9, 2020 in Spang Crest Manor. She was the wife of the late Rufus E. Bohr. Geraldine was born in Green Point on July 14, 1926 a daughter of the late Harvey and Martha Binkley Mease. She was retired from the H. B. Reese Candy Co. with 35 years of service and she was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She is survived by daughters: Lois wife of Thomas Padilione, Rosanne wife of Carl Lutz, Donna Lutz, Deborah Lutz; 5 granddaughters; 3 grandsons; 9 great grandchildren; siblings: Harrison and wife Linda Mease, Anna Kreiser, Allen Mease, Linda wife of Richard Doster, Louise wife of Dennis Levan, Thomas and wife Linda Mease as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings: Ray Mease, Luella Jones, Charles Mease, Edwin Mease, Elvin Mease and Freddie Mease. Private services and interment will be in the National Cemetery at Ft. Indiantown Gap. Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church 1800 Oak St., Lebanon, PA 17042 or to Friends of the Union Canal Tunnel Park 924 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042.