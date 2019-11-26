|
Geraldine L. "Todd" Kleinfelter
Lebanon - Geraldine L. "Todd" Kleinfelter, 85, died peacefully Sunday, November 24, 2019.
The wife of Harold L. Kleinfelter, she was married 67 years on September 6, 2019.
Born in Lebanon on May 15, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Collin J. and Agnes A. (Brown) Krumbine.
A 1952 graduate of Lebanon High School, and a member of Grace UCC, Lebanon, Todd retired from Sears Roebuck in the catalog department. She loved gardening, flowers, going to the family cabin, baking sand tarts, and yard sales.
Todd is survived by daughters, Suanne, wife of Darrell Miller, of Greencastle, Trudy, wife of Leon Seyfert, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Nathan and Kyle Seyfert, Lindee Lough, Dr. Alisa Miller-Morales, and Lance Miller; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Colin Lough, Evan Seyfert, and Juliana Morales; brothers, Kenneth Krumbine, of Palmyra, Sterling Krumbine, of Elizabethtown, Robert Krumbine, of Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Garloff; and a brother, Maynard Krumbine.
Funeral services at will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace UCC, Lebanon, preceded by a viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace UCC, 1000 S. 5th Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019