Giselle Ventura
Lebanon - Giselle Ventura, 45, of Lebanon, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on Wednesday, September 25, 1974 to Edwin Montijo and Reina Montijo nee Lugo in Hartford, CT. She was a very active member of Templo Fe Church. Giselle was also devoted to her daughters. Surviving are children Ivanah Ventura, Sophia Ventura; siblings Igaddiel Montijo, Edwin Montijo, Kenny Montijo, Liz Montijo-Clark, Ivonne Johnson. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Templo Fe, 336 N 7th St, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.