Giuseppa Passalacqua
Lebanon - Giuseppa Barbarossa Passalacqua, 91, passed away Wednesday, April 1 2020. Late wife of Paolo Passalacqua. Born in Carini, Italy on September 14, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Angela Barbarossa. Giuseppa enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and taking care of her family. Surviving are 2 daughters, Piera Amato and Angela Buccellato. Several grandchildren, and great grandchildren. 1 brother, Angelo Barbarossa, and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 1 son, Vincenzo Passalacqua. 3 sisters, Maria Armetta; Rosaria Vitale; and Angela Oliveri. 3 brothers, Pietro Barbarossa, Antonio Barbarossa, and Vittorio Barbarossa.
Funeral services will be held privately. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. You may share your thoughts and memories with the family at our on line guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020