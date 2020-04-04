Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppa Passalacqua
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppa Passalacqua

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giuseppa Passalacqua Obituary
Giuseppa Passalacqua

Lebanon - Giuseppa Barbarossa Passalacqua, 91, passed away Wednesday, April 1 2020. Late wife of Paolo Passalacqua. Born in Carini, Italy on September 14, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Angela Barbarossa. Giuseppa enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and taking care of her family. Surviving are 2 daughters, Piera Amato and Angela Buccellato. Several grandchildren, and great grandchildren. 1 brother, Angelo Barbarossa, and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 1 son, Vincenzo Passalacqua. 3 sisters, Maria Armetta; Rosaria Vitale; and Angela Oliveri. 3 brothers, Pietro Barbarossa, Antonio Barbarossa, and Vittorio Barbarossa.

Funeral services will be held privately. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. You may share your thoughts and memories with the family at our on line guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giuseppa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -