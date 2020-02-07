Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
Lebanon - Gladys M. Hostetter, 89, of Lebanon, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Manor Care. She was born on Monday, March 17, 1930 to the late Harry Ream and Mae Ream nee Hartman in Ridley Park, PA. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and watching old movies. Surviving are children David L. Hostetter and spouse Linda, Sharon L. Reber and spouse Michael, Timothy S. Hostetter, Jennifer J. Carpenter and spouse Brian; grandchildren Rebekah A. Duncan, Sarah A. Brandmeir, Heather L. Reber; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Isaac M. Hostetter; siblings William Ream, Harry Ream, Grace Bicksler, Shirlee Harris. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Memorial services will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 or Lebanon Rescue Mission, PO Box 5, Lebanon PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
