Glenn A. Reppert, Sr.
Lebanon - Glenn A. Reppert, Sr., 77, of Lebanon, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on Monday, July 6, 1942 to the late Ammon Reppert and Isabelle Reppert nee Kiscadden in Cornwall. He was attended Kochenderfer's United Methodist Church and worked for many years as a metal fabricator. After his retirement, he worked for the Lebanon City School District. Glenn coached Little League and Teener Baseball for many years. He also was an assistant coach for the Lebanon High School boys baseball team. He spent many years involved in the Lebanon biddy basketball program. Glenn enjoyed watching sports and spending time with his wife and family. Surviving are wife Suzanne M. Reppert nee Ditzler; children Wendy McIntyre and spouse Charles, Glenn A. Reppert, Jr., Gina Winslow and spouse Rick; grandchildren Brittany Jury, Amanda Cole, Erin McIntyre, Abbey Reppert; great grandchildren Maverick Jury, Elliott Cole; 2 brothers; 1 sister. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers; 2 sisters. Viewing will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Kochenderfer's United Methodist Church, 1105 Kochenderfer Road, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020