Glenn C. Behney
Wernersville - Glenn C. Behney, 80, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Reading Hospital.
Born in Myerstown on March 11, 1940, he was the son of the late Esther L. (Balsbaugh) Sadler and Carl Behney.
A 1958 graduate of ELCO High School, he served in the US Army. Glenn was employed at First National Bank of Chicago for 37 years, retiring in 2000.
He is survived by a sister, Jean Miller, of Sinking Spring; brothers, Edward Behney, of Slatington, Dale, husband of Susan Sadler, of Northampton; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to StoneRidge Towne Centre, 7 W. Park Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020