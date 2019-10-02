Services
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Glenn E. Heisey


1940 - 2019
Glenn E. Heisey Obituary
Glenn E. Heisey

Mechanicsburg - Glenn E. Heisey, 79, of Hampden Township, Cumberland County passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 in Holy Spirit Hospital.

Born July 24, 1940 in Lebanon, he was the son of the late J. Earl and Helen E. (Miller) Heisey. He was the widower of Betty J. Heisey since November 1996 and also preceded in death by his sister Jean Daniels.

A retired driver for UPS, SCS and Bobby Rahal, he is survived by nephew Troy Daniels; uncle Harold, husband of Ardeth Heisey; and several cousins.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra preceded by a viewing beginning at 9:30 AM. Private interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
