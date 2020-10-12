Glenn E. Wolgemuth
Schaefferstown - Glenn E. Wolgemuth, 73, of Schaefferstown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Bonita (Bonnie) Fittery Wolgemuth to whom he was married for 50 years. He was born on March 8, 1947 to the late Galen H. and June G. (Patches) Wolgemuth. Glenn served as president of Sheridan Supply Company, Inc. in Newmanstown. He was a member of the St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Schaefferstown; Mt. Lebanon Lodge 226, Lebanon Council No. 27 Royal and Select Masons, Weible Royal Arch Chapter No. 197, Hermit Commandery No. 24 Knights Templar, Past Grand Tall Cedar of Quittapahilla /forest No. 25 Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Quittie Woods, Inc.; Richland American Legion, Post 880; Heidelberg Lions Club; Mox Nix Investment Club, Poker Pals Group, and the former Lebanon Valley Corvette Club. He previously served as Chairman of the Lebanon County Republican Committee and was a member of the PA State Republican Committee, as well as, several years as President of Schaefferstown Water Company/ Fountain Park; served as a Heidelberg Township Supervisor and on the Heidelberg Township Planning Committee and currently as a Heidelberg Township Auditor. He was a graduate of Elco High School, Class of 1965, and served in the US Army from 1968-1972. He enjoyed many hobbies over the years, including flying his Cessna 150, riding motorcycle, and driving his pride and joy, a 1964 DNEPRK-750M around the Schaefferstown area with his dog in the side car. Glenn, known to some as Crusher, lived a full life of tinkering, building and creating. Not a moment of rest in him, he could be found welding a project, perfecting a motorcycle, or refurbishing an antique. A man of few words, Glenn will be remembered for expressing his satisfaction in "buzzes". A mentor, a leader, a dedicated father, grandfather and friend, Glenn will be sorely missed. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Shelly Fessler and husband Steve; Jamie Wolgemuth and wife Jen; Jared Wolgemuth and wife Jena; grandchildren, Alex Derr, Ethan Derr, Vanessa Wolgemuth, Cameron Wolgemuth and Jack Wolgemuth; sisters, Marilyn Gillespie and husband Charles; Cindy Hall-Baker; brothers, John Wolgemuth and Loren Wolgemuth and wife Julie. He was preceded in death by brother, Jay Wolgemuth and sister, Gail Wolgemuth. Graveside service to be held at the convenience of the family with a "Celebration of Life" forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Paul's U.C.C., P.O. Box 375, Schaefferstown, PA 17088 or the American Heart Association
, Lebanon Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Please mail condolences to: Wolgemuth, P. O. Box 300, Schaefferstown, PA 17088. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements.