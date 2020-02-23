|
Glenn H. Felty
Annville - Glenn H. Felty, a resident of the Lebanon Valley Home, went to be with his Lord on Feb. 22, 2020 at the age of 99. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta, with whom he celebrated 77 years of marriage.
Born and raised in Lebanon County, Glenn was a graduate of Annville High School. A veteran of WW II, he was awarded the Purple Heart following service in Europe. After many years of self-employment in the flooring and wall covering business he was employed at Reese's. He was an avid fisherman and student of the Bible.
He is survived by his children, Rev. Glenn R. Felty and his wife Shirley of Allentown, Larry L. Felty of Annville, Gloria J. Noll of Campbelltown, Terry P. Felty and his wife Joyce of Campbelltown. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren and eight siblings.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020