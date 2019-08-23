|
Glenn Harold Rodgers, Sr.
Cornwall - Glenn Harold Rodgers, Sr., 84, of Alden Place, Cornwall died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Wellspan Dixon Foundation Health Center, Lebanon. He was the husband of Judith Miller Rodgers with whom he recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.
Born in Palmyra on August 15, 1935, he was the son of the late John E. Rodgers and Eva G. Nauman Rodgers. He was employed as a Health and Physical Education Teacher at Middletown Area High School and then worked as a carpenter following his retirement from teaching.
Glenn was a U. S. Navy (SeaBee/Construction Battalion) veteran of Korea, a 1954 graduate of Palmyra High School, a graduate of Lock Haven University, and a member of GracePoint Evangelical Free Church of Palmyra.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons Glenn H. Rodgers, Jr. (Rebecca) of San Francisco, CA, Andrew J. Rodgers, Sr. (Paula) of Media, PA, Matthew W. Rodgers, Sr. (Micaela) of Ansbach, Germany, a daughter Jennifer Schilling (Roger, Sr.) of Martha's Vineyard, MA, grandchildren Emily, Julie, Matthew, Jr. and Laith Rodgers, Audra and Holden Rodgers, Paige, Andrew, Jr., Nathan, and Joshua Rodgers, and Roger, Jr. and Gabriella Schilling. Also, nephews William, Richard, and David Swinehart. He was preceded in death by a sister Marian Swinehart.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 12 Noon at the Hershey Evangelical Free Church, 330 Hilltop Road, Hummelstown. A viewing will be held at the church prior to the service from 10-12 Noon. Following the service, interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Military Honors. Contributions may be made to GracePoint Evangelical Free Church, Box 269 Palmyra, PA 17078 in his memory.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019