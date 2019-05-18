|
Glenn J. Wenger
Lebanon - Glenn J. Wenger, 79, of Lebanon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Jean L. Ziegler Wenger to whom he was married to for 56 years. He was born in Schoeneck, Lancaster County on July 2, 1939, a son of the late Norman and Florence Zuck Wenger. Glenn partnered with his son Steven to form Wen-Crest Farms. He was a member of the South Lebanon Community Church (formerly Midway Church) where he sang in the church choir for 60 years and was chairman of the finance committee. Glenn was recipient of the 2007 Mid-Atlantic Master Farmer and was also involved with Cedar Crest Young Farmers and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. He loved farming and gardening. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Steven Wenger and wife Bonnie of Lebanon; Timothy Wenger and wife Clarinda of Mt. Aetna; Sherri Baker and husband Scott of New Enterprise, PA; grandchildren, Bradley Wenger and wife A. Brooke; Brandon Wenger and wife Madi; Nicholas, Kirsten, Sarah and Matthew Wenger; Callie, Brent and Ashlyn Baker; brother, Leon Wenger and wife Lorraine of Clay; sister, Marion Mumma and husband David of Pine Grove. He was preceded in death by brother, Claude Wenger and sister, Lois Romberger. Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 am in South Lebanon Community Church (formerly Midway Church), 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 5 pm to 8 pm and Monday 10 am to 11 am both at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brandon and Madi Wenger's Ministry, Disciple Makers, 365 Science Park Road, State College, PA 16803-2215. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangement. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 18, 2019