Glenn M. Hitz, Jr.
Lebanon - Glenn M. Hitz, Jr., 62, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. Born Wednesday, December 4, 1957, he was the son of the late Glenn M. Hitz, Sr. and Carol Ann (Davies) Hitz.
A Veteran, Glenn proudly served with the U.S. Army. In his younger years, Glenn worked at Hershey Foods.
He is survived by three siblings: Renee D. Via, of Palmyra; Jody L. Worm, of Palmyra and James H. Hitz, of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews as well as Glenn's extended family and caring friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078, 717-838-9211. Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with military honors.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020